14-year-old escapes juvenile detention ‘boot camp’ in stolen car, Alabama cops say

A 14-year-old pulled off a juvenile-style prison break this week in Alabama — by escaping a detention “boot camp” and stealing a car for the getaway, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office says.

It happened the night of Nov. 24 at the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp near Jasper, and the teen made it to the next county before getting caught, officials said in a press release.

The boy’s escape was foiled when a law enforcement coincidentally saw the vehicle about 12 miles southwest of the camp, officials said.

“Captain Ralph Williams was working drug complaints in the Oakman area and discovered the stolen vehicle traveling on Highway 18,” officials said.

“The juvenile led Captain Williams on a vehicle pursuit that went several miles into Fayette County. Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies and other officers placed spike strips on the roadway, successfully flattening all 4 tires on the vehicle.”

The teen was arrested “without incident,” officials said.

Investigators did not say where the teen is being held and if charges related to the escape are expected.

The 100-acre George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp is described as “a boot camp wilderness program designed to divert 12 to 17 year old boys with delinquent offenses from serving time,” officials said. It’s located about 45 miles northwest of Birmingham.

It is operated by the Alabama Department of Youth Services.

