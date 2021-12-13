14-year-old faces murder charge after Sarasota teen shot and killed, police say

A teen has been arrested in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy on Friday, Sarasota police said Monday.

Davion King, 14, of Sarasota was arrested on murder charges, a news release said.

Florida law says a minor’s name is public record when charged with a felony.

Police officers responded to a report of shooting around 10 p.m. Friday at a 29th Street home, where they found a 14-year-old boy dead inside, the news release said.

Police said a juvenile witness was hanging out with the two 14-year-olds inside the utility room of King’s home. Both teens were holding guns, the juvenile told police, and King was sitting on a chair with the other teen standing up in front of him.

The news release said the juvenile later received a phone call from King saying the 14-year-old was dead, and the following day King called again to tell say he put the gun in the rear of an abandoned house across the street and to retrieve it.

The juvenile said he refused, the news release said, and police went to the abandoned house and found a black plastic bag with a gun inside.

Police officers then arrested King just after 3 a.m. Monday, the news release said.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.