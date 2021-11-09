14-year-old facing multiple charges after stolen SUV full of children leads police on chase

A 14-year-old was taken into custody accused of wrecking a stolen SUV into several cars during a chase with Alabama State Troopers.

Five other children between the ages of 11 and 14 were passengers in the SUV.

A pursuit began about 8 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 65 with a stolen Ford Expedition, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release.

The chase continued into Prattville city limits where the Expedition struck several vehicles, Burkett said.

Prattville police officers threw a spike strip in the SUV's path, successfully deflating the vehicles tires. The vehicle then crashed into two cars at the Memorial Drive and Main Street intersection.

Police discovered six children inside: a 14-year-old driver, a 14-year-old passenger, two 13-year-olds, a 12-year-old and an 11-year-old, Burkett said.

The driver was to be charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree assault, speeding, attempting to elude law enforcement and reckless endangerment.

Burkett did not release the name of the 14-year-old driver, and the Montgomery Advertiser typically does not name minors charged with such offenses.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: SUV crashes after high-speed chase, 14-year-old to face charges