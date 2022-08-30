14 year old fatally electrocuted

A 14-year-old Monroe girl was fatally electrocuted by a downed power line Monday night.

The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Peters Street, according to a press release issued by the City of Monroe Public Safety Department.

Officers and firefighters from the department, as well as personnel from Monroe County Ambulance, responded to the area at 7:41 p.m. They arrived to discover that the female subject was still in contact with the energized electrical line, which fell as a result of the thunderstorms that rolled through the region Monday evening.

DTE Energy crews were contacted and disconnected the power lines so emergency workers could attend to the victim. Once the scene was made safe, it was discovered that she had succumbed to her injuries.

It was learned through investigation by Monroe Police Detectives that the victim lived at the residence where the incident occurred. Officers on-scene learned that the victim was walking with a friend in the backyard of her residence and believed that they could smell a bonfire. The victim reportedly reached for what she believed was a stick, but was actually the charged electrical line.

The family of the victim was on scene as the incident occurred. Monroe Police Chaplains were on scene Monday night providing support for the family.

