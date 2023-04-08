14-year-old fatally injured in possible accidental shooting, Fort Worth police say

A 14-year-old girl died Friday night as the result of what Fort Worth police believe was an accidental shooting, officials said.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Daniel Street regarding a shooting call, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV. They found a teenage girl who had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but later died from her injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

The victim was identified as Nateavia Lewis in the medical examiner’s records.

Police said the shooter was an adult, and they believe the shooting was accidental, according to WFAA. No arrests have been made.