14-year-old fatally shot leaving homecoming game, Illinois reports say. ‘Took my baby’

A 14-year-old was shot and killed as he left his high school’s homecoming football game, according to Illinois authorities and news reports.

The student, identified by multiple reports as Marshawn Mitchell, was shot multiple times Friday, Sept. 15, leaving the Hillcrest High School football game in Country Club Hills, according to news outlets. Marshawn attended the school for only a week, his mother told WBBM.

Marshawn was shot in the chest and died after being taken to a hospital, police told WFLD.

“They took my baby from me,” Amanda Lenoir told WLS.

It’s unclear who the shooter was or if Marshawn was the intended target. Anyone with information is asked to contact County Club Hills Police at 708-798-3191, WFLD reported.

Hillcrest High School’s football team said in a Facebook post it was “saddened” by the incident. The school canceled its homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16.“Please pray for our staff and students who have been affected by this unfortunate, senseless act of violence,” the team said.

Cook County Commissioner Monica Gordon said gun violence is the leading cause of death of people under 25 years old in Cook County, which includes Chicago and Country Club Hills

“This cannot continue. We must find a way to keep guns out of the hands of irresponsible people,” Gordon said. “We must find a way to stop the flow of guns from neighboring states to our communities. We must find a way to make our young people see the value of their lives and others.”

Lenoir described her son as a “good kid” who was “respectful” and “always had good grades,” according to WBBM.

