14-year-old fatally shot in Warner Robins, juvenile arrested by police after foot chase

A Warner Robins juvenile was arrested over the weekend following multiple shootings that led to the killing of a teenage male and wounding of another.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers responded to a call Saturday at 123 Margie Drive in reference to a fight involving a group of juveniles.

Upon arriving on scene, responding officers heard shots fired and saw the shooter firing and then flee the scene on foot. A foot chase ensued and the shooter, a juvenile male, was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, according to a press release.

Two victims were shot during the incident. The first victim, a 14-year-old male, was treated at the scene by EMS personnel and transported to Houston Healthcare where he later died.

The second victim, a 15 year-old-male, was also taken to Houston Healthcare and treated for a grazing bullet wound to his shoulder.

The Warner Robins Police Department is actively investigating the shooting.

The murder is one of two that occurred in Warner Robins over the weekend. Also on Saturday, Jayveon Bivins, 23, was arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, Michaela Chaney, 23, after her car was found abandoned on the side of the road.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick called for a meeting this morning to discuss the weekend violence. The meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall located at Watson Boulevard.

