14-year-old found with firearm at Durham high school

Jordan High School in Durham was locked down Friday afternoon while authorities searched for and found a firearm on campus, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

A school resourced officer with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office received a tip before 3:45 p.m. that a student brought a firearm to campus. The school was placed on lockdown while authorities searched for the weapon.

They found a 14-year-old with a weapon, and the weapon was secured, according to a news release.

Authorities did not say whether the teen faces charges, what kind of firearm he was carrying or whether it was loaded.

The incident comes the day after a juvenile brought an AR-15 rifle to a basketball game at Millbrook High School in Raleigh.

Millbrook and Jordan will face each other at Saturday’s playoff game, and extra security measures will be in place at Millbrook, The News & Observer reported.

Earlier this month, two students at Durham’s Hillside High School were shot near campus, with one of them dying from his injuries. The day after, the school was placed on “secure status” while investigators looked for weapons but did not find any nearby.