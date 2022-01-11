14-Year-Old Found With Ghost Gun At Santa Monica Pier, Police Say

SANTA MONICA, CA — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded ghost gun at the Santa Monica Pier, police said this week.

Officers were patrolling the pier and driving through beach Parking Lot 1 North at 1550 Pacific Coast Highway about 5:30 p.m. Saturday when they saw a group of people standing near a truck loaded with vending carts, Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department said.

A boy in the group lifted his arms up and officers saw the black handle of a gun was at his waistband, Flores said. Police then recovered the gun.

"They also found a high-capacity loaded magazine (15 rounds) in his front pocket," Flores said. "While SMPD officers were engaged in the high-risk action of taking an armed individual into custody, they encountered a large group of vendors that attempted to intervene on behalf of the armed subject. Despite the vendors taunting and verbally abusive behaviors toward the officers, SMPD officers successfully detained and disarmed the individual."

"Officers on scene required the immediate assistance of additional officers to assist with the safe departure from the area with the arrested individual," Flores said.

The child, whose name was not immediately released, was booked on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine. He was taken to juvenile hall.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Spenser at 310-458-8415 or the watch commander at 310-458-8426.

SEE MORE:

This article originally appeared on the Santa Monica Patch