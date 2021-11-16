14-year-old found with loaded gun on SC school campus

A 14-year-old student at a Greenville County high school had a loaded handgun in his coat pocket at school Tuesday morning, officials said.

Resources officers at Wade Hampton High School were talking with the student Tuesday morning when he showed them he had pot. They searched him and found the gun, Greenville County sheriff’s spokesman Rayn Flood said in a news release.

“No direct threats have been made that investigators are aware of and the student was taken into custody on the school grounds,” Flood said.

The student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of schedule 1 controlled substance, the news release said.