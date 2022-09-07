14-year-old found shot in head outside apartments, GA police say. 17-year-old charged

A 14-year-old boy is dead and another teen is accused of shooting him in the head, according to Georgia authorities.

Officers arrived at the Parc 1000 Apartments in Clarkston around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, after receiving reports that someone had been shot, Clarkston police wrote in a news release. There they found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head.

The teen, who wasn’t named, was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, authorities said. Local outlets report he was a student at Freedom Middle School in Stone Mountain.

McClatchy News reached out to the school for comment on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and was awaiting a response.

Investigators determined the shooting “was not a random act of violence” and charged a 17-year-old with involuntary manslaughter in the 14-year-old’s death. It’s not clear how the two teens knew each other.

“The Clarkston Police Department, Mayor and City Council send our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of the victim during this tragic time,” officials said in a statement. “This is still an open and ongoing investigation.”

The 17-year-old remained in the DeKalb County Jail without bond as of Wednesday, booking records show.

Clarkston is about 10 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

