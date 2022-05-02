14-year-old found shot multiple times in north Lafayette

Lafayette Police found a 14-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds in north Lafayette early Monday morning.

Police responded about 7:47 a.m. to a report of a juvenile who had been shot and located in a lot in the 800 block of Gilman Road, according to an LPD release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was stabilized and transported to New Orleans for treatment. He was listed in critical condition at the time of the release.

"It's early in the investigation and investigators are actively working this case," reads the LPD release.

The department urges anyone with information about this case to contact LPD or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: 14-year-old found shot in Lafayette; in critical condition