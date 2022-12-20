14-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy arrested after boy shot in stolen car, police say

Two teenagers are facing charges after a 17-year-old boy was shot in a stolen car Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said they received a shooting call on Bontura Drive around 4:15 a.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in a stolen car. There was also a 14-year-old girl in that car, police said.

The 17-year-old was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A man was detained in connection to this shooting but was released after the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the evidence and determined that no charges would be filed, MPD said.

The 14-year-old girl has been charged with theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, attempted motor vehicle theft, attempted burglary to a motor vehicle and curfew.

The 17-year-old was still recovering in the hospital as of noon on Tuesday but MPD said that he will be charged.

