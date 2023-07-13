14-year-old girl was badly injured after being attacked by dogs while jogging in Windham, NH

A 14-year-old girl suffered several bites when she was attacked by dogs while jogging in Windham, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon.

Windham Fire Department officials said they were called to a report of a girl being attacked by two dogs on Blossom Road near Easy Street around 2:30 p.m. A person passing by was reportedly on the scene attempting to get the dogs away from the young girl.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found the Good Samaritan’s vehicle, along with a 14-year-old girl suffering from numerous dog bites. They said she was bleeding from the neck, chest, arms and hands.

According to police, the dogs had already been secured by their owner in a van located on the scene prior to the emergency crew’s arrival.

The young girl was treated at the scene and transported to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester for further treatment.

It appeared that the girl was jogging in the area when the dogs became free from the vehicle they were in and attacked her, officials said.

The Windham Police Department along with the Community Service/Animal Control Officer is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

