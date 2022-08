Reuters

A local man who was in the process of joining the far-right Proud Boys group was sentenced on Monday to serve about 4-1/2 years in prison for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the Justice Department said. Joshua Pruitt, 40, a former Washington, D.C. resident, attended a rally with the Proud Boys on the day of the attack, before he breached the Capitol grounds while wearing a tactical glove with knuckle pads. Prosecutors said he advanced up the steps, leapt over a railing and entered on the U.S. Senate side of the building where he eventually made his way in the direction of the subway used by members of Congress and their staff to travel within the Capitol for voting.