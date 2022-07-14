14-year-old girl in critical condition, mother killed in Dallas shooting, police say

A teenager is in critical condition and her mother was killed in a Dallas shooting early Thursday morning.

Shots were fired around 12:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of Audelia Road, police said.

Detectives believe 44-year-old Jorge Saldenos Escobar Flores had gotten into a fight with Karla Castillo, 33, and her 14-year-old daughter, prior to shooting them. Other witnesses inside the home were not injured and able to escape safely, police added.

After firing shots, Flores then barricaded himself inside the home.

After obtaining a search warrant, a SWAT team entered the Dallas residence and found Flores dead. Flores died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Castillo was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The 14-year-old girl remains in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a crisis or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.