14-year-old girl dead after shooting in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood

A girl is dead after a shooting in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

According to a spokesperson for Tacoma police, someone shot at a car full of juveniles near 19th and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

A 14-year-old girl was struck and driven to the 1900 block of Ainsworth Avenue.

According to chopper footage from the scene, the front door of an Ezell’s Chicken was shot out.

Medics attempted life saving measures, but the girl died at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Tacoma police are working to determine where the shots were fired from.

The scene is still active, and the public is asked to stay out of the area.

Officers are on scene of a shooting that took place at S. 19/ MLK Jr Way. This is still an active scene, please stay out of the area. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/LiE6bXluax — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) July 6, 2022