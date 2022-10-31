14-year-old girl fatally shot in head inside Erie residence; police, DA investigating

Erie police and the Erie County District Attorney's Office are investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl who was shot in the head inside a residence in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street on Saturday night.

The girl, whose name was not released, was shot at 1611 Chestnut St. in an incident reported at 7:42 p.m., Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said on Monday. He said police were investigating the case as "a gun-related incident."

The Erie County Coroner's Office pronounced the girl dead at the scene, the office said.

The police and the representatives of the District Attorney's Office were to meet about the case on Monday morning, Lorah said. Authorities were releasing little information about the girl's death, including the circumstances of the killing.

"There was a fatal shooting," Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said on Sunday. "One person is deceased, a juvenile female."

District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz, reached on Sunday, said only that "our office is working closely with the police in this investigation."

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook could not be immediately reached for comment.

The girl's death is the second in four months in which a juvenile was fatally shot inside a residence in Erie. In July, Erie police charged a 13-year-old boy with shooting a 16-year-old boy in the head during a gathering at a residence in the 2600 block of Wayne Street around 12:30 a.m. on July 16.

The victim died five days later at UPMC's Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office, which pronounced the victim dead. The office identified the victim as Dazmiere Cherry.

The 13-year-old was charged as a juvenile and placed in the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center in Millcreek Township. Information on his case has been limited because he is being prosecuted as a juvenile.

