14-year-old girl killed, 5 others injured in NC shooting

A 14-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Goldsboro, ABC affiliate WTVD reported.

The shooting happened during a gathering at a home in the 100 block of North Leslie Street near the Piggly Wiggly, Goldsboro police said.

A woman told ABC11 that her 14-year-old daughter had been shot and killed.

Police said the other five shooting victims were described as stable and are being treated at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

