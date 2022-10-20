14-year-old girl killed in fatal crash along Briley Parkway

A 17-year-old faces charges after a 14-year-old girl died and others were injured in a single-vehicle crash along Briley Parkway near Two Rivers Parkway.

Metro Nashville Police said the crash happened about noon Wednesday when a 2003 Honda Accord lost control, crossed all four lanes of traffic and careened off the roadway into a wood line along the parkway.

The 17-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control of the vehicle and showed signs of impairment, police said. He allegedly admitted to drinking four beers before getting behind the wheel, police said.

The identity of the 14-year-old has not yet been released as the extent of her injuries made it difficult for officials to confirm, police said. Two other teens, both 16, have non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver faces a charge of vehicular homicide by intoxication and two counts of aggravated assault. He'll be served those warrants as soon as he is discharged from the hospital, police said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Girl, 14, dies in single-vehicle crash along Briley Parkway.