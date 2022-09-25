14-year-old girl missing, never returned home from school, Memphis Police say

A 14-year-old girl is missing after she never returned home from school, according to Memphis Police.

Police asked for help finding 14-year-old Mikayla Rhodes who was last seen in the 6600 block of May Springs Road on Thursday, September 22.

Rhodes was dropped off at school that day and never returned home, according to police.

The 14-year-old has medical conditions which require medication but she has not taken that medication, police said.

Rhodes is about 5-foot-6 and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her hair may still be in two twists, according to police.

If you’ve seen her or have any idea where she may be, Memphis Police want you to call the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: