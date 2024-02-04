14-year-old girl missing; Troy police ask public to be on lookout

A local police department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing girl.

14-year-old Ellie Carder has not been seen since Wednesday around 6:10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the Troy Police Department.

Police believe Carder left walking away from a residence in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue.

Carder is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, the spokesperson said.

If you know where she may be, call 911 or (937) 440-9911.

If you have any information or have seen her since Wednesday, contact Detective Compton at (937) 339-7525 ext. 1410.