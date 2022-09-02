14-year-old girl propositioned for sex in downtown Sioux Falls, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a man Friday morning for allegedly soliciting a minor for sex.

A 31-year-old man was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Friday after a traffic stop for solicitation of a minor, simple assault and promoting prostitution, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The incident happened Monday when a 14-year-old girl outside the downtown library was approached by the 31-year-old who asked her if she wanted to make some money, Clemens said.

More Argus911: Police releasing few updates from two unsolved homicides in Sioux Falls.

The victim got into the suspect's car where he propositioned her and offered her money for sex, Clemens said. She declined and he groped her. She left the vehicle, but not before the suspect slapped her butt, Clemens said.

The 14-year-old told her father about the incident but did not say she got into the suspect's car, Clemens said.

It wasn't until Thursday afternoon after someone at the library reviewed surveillance footage and saw the victim and suspect in the car that police were notified and given a license plate number that helped them identify the suspect, Clemens said.

The 31-year-old was arrested Friday during a traffic stop..

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls police: 14-year-old girl propositioned in downtown