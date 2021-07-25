14-year-old girl is shot and another teen says he pulled the trigger, SC cops say

A 14-year-old girl was shot and a 16-year-old male confessed to pulling the trigger, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

The girl, who was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the male both said the shooting was accidental, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“We have no evidence at this time to indicate it was anything other than an unintentional/negligent act,” the release said.

The gunfire happened Saturday inside the Hermitage Farms trailer park in Camden, the sheriff’s office said. That’s in the 100 block of Precipice Road, near U.S. 521 and about 3 miles from Exit 98 on Interstate 20.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

After the girl was flown to the hospital, the 16-year-old called the sheriff’s office, saying he was the shooter and that it was an accident, according to the release.

The 16-year-old was taken to the sheriff’s office “for a detailed interview,” according to the release. Information if the male will face any criminal charges was not available.

There was no word on how the 16-year-old got access to the gun, or what kind of firearm it was.

The sheriff’s office called the shooting an isolated incident, saying its investigation is ongoing.

This is not the first shooting reported at the trailer park this year. In April, two people were shot at Hermitage Farms, neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.