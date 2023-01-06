14-year-old girl shot in neck on Far South Side, police say
A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on the Far South Side Thursday night, police said.
A shooter’s bullets struck the girl in the neck while she was near the road in a residential neighborhood on the 2900 block of E. 97th Street, about 4:45 p.m., police said.
She taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was in critical condition, according to police.
No one was in custody and detectives are investigating the shooting.