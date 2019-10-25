A 14-year-old girl in Virginia disappeared 4 days ago with her mom's 34-year-old ex-boyfriend

Louisa County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The FBI has joined the search for 14-year-old Isabel Hicks, who disappeared from her home in Bumpass, Virginia on Monday.

Authorities believe Isabel is with her mother's ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Bruce Lynch, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Authorities in Virginia are searching for a 14-year-old girl, who disappeared several days ago and is believed to be with her mother's 34-year-old ex-boyfriend.

Isabel Hicks was last seen at her home in Bumpass in the early hours of Monday morning, according to a statement released by Louisa County Sheriff's Office officials.

Authorities added that Isabel is considered an "endangering missing juvenile" and that 34-year-old Bruce Lunch "should be considered armed and potentially dangerous." If spotted, members of the public are being asked to call police and not approach either Lynch or Isabel.

isabel hicks and bruce lynch wide More

bruce lynch car More

Louisa County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

"Investigators believe Isabel and Lynch may be staying in wooded areas conductive to camping," the statement added.

While the statement does not describe Lynch as the ex-boyfriend of Isabel's mother, multiple local outlets are reporting that relationship.

At a Thursday press conference, Isabel's mother asked her to come home.

"Isabel, I love you. And I want you to come home. And just let me know if you're OK," Isabel's mother, Cortney Lewis, said, according to WTVR.

isabel hicks missing poster More

Louisa County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Isabel has been described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lynch is said to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard.

They may be driving in a blue or silver Toyota Matrix with the Virginia license plate number VEM-9071.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Isabel's disappearance to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.