14-year-old grazed in the head by bullet in drive-by shooting, DeKalb police say
A teenager is in the hospital recovering after being injured in a drive-by shooting.
According to DeKalb police, officers were called out to the 2700 block of Green Marsh Court about a person shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When they arrived at the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy with a graze wound to the head.
Police say he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Officers said information gathered indicates a vehicle drove by the home and fired multiple shots into the home.
TRENDING STORIES:
22-year-old Atlanta-based YouTube star who vanished during weekend trip found dead
Wife, kids of Hall County deputy among 5 killed in fiery crash with Corvette, SUV on Ga. highway
Mom of 19-year-old shot to death by her ex reveals chilling last phone call from daughter’s killer
The police did not provide any other details.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: