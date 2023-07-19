14-year-old grazed in the head by bullet in drive-by shooting, DeKalb police say

A teenager is in the hospital recovering after being injured in a drive-by shooting.

According to DeKalb police, officers were called out to the 2700 block of Green Marsh Court about a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy with a graze wound to the head.

Police say he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers said information gathered indicates a vehicle drove by the home and fired multiple shots into the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

The police did not provide any other details.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: