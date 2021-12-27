14-year-old Gulfport boy, Colorado man arrested in teen’s South Mississippi killing

A Colorado man and a 14-year-old from Gulfport were arrested and charged in a Dec. 17 homicide in Harrison County.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said Monday that Johnte Vidal Pouerie, 21, of Greely, Colorado and the teen from Gulfport are each charged with one felony count of homicide.

A young man was found dead on the roadside near Posey Bridge Road and Mississippi 15 in Saucier, and the coroner determined it was a homicide.

The victim later was identified as Lazairus Smith, 16, of Gulfport.

The investigation showed Pouerie and the juvenile were suspects in the homicide, according to Peterson’s report. They were located with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and charged.

Bail was set at $1 million each by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.

Peterson said more arrests may follow as the investigation continues .