14-year-old held on suspicion of murder in slaying of parents in Fresno County foothills home

A 14-year-old boy is in custody on suspicion of murder in connection with the slaying of his parents Wednesday night in the foothills community of Miramonte, Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said in an update Friday afternoon.

Lue Yang, the father, and Se Vang, the mother, both 37, were shot to death in their home and the boy’s 11-year-old sister suffered major injuries, apparently at the hands of her brother, the sheriff said during a news conference. The girl, who was not identified, is being treated at a Fresno hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

The boy, who is being held in Fresno County juvenile hall, also faces an attempted murder charge due to the injuries to his sister, Zanoni said.

“The tragedy of the situation is of such a high magnitude because two children have lost their mother and father due to the actions by their other sibling,” the sheriff said.

A Fresno County Sheriff’s Office cruiser blocks the road near the 47000 block of Dunlap Road in Miramonte after a double homicide on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, according to deputies.

Initially, deputies were told by the boy in a 911 call that his family members were attacked in a home invasion by a person in a pickup who fled the scene.

But the sheriff said detectives at the crime scene in the 14000 block of Dunlap Road established inconsistencies in his story and determined that he used multiple weapons owned by the family to attack family members.

Uninjured in the attacks was the boy’s 7-year-old brother, who is now being care for by relatives.

Zanoni said Friday that detectives do not know why the younger brother was not attacked by the 14-year-old.

The sheriff said there were no previous calls for service at the home and authorities had no previous reports of violence involving the young suspect.