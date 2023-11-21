14-year-old Hingham boy reported missing has been found, police say

A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing and endangered on Tuesday has been found, police said shortly before 1:30 p.m.

A state police helicopter, drones and a K9 unit had joined the search for Brody Karis, who had left his home at 11 p.m. Monday, police said on social media.

Runaway-We’re searching for 14 yr old Brody Karis, who left his home at 11pm last night (in Black Rock neighborhood). He is 5’5”, 120lbs, brown hair with blond highlights & thin build. Left home wearing a yellow sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black shoes. (1/2). pic.twitter.com/LQi32A0iSc — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) November 21, 2023

“We are actively searching for him including use of drones/K9′s to check his welfare,” police said in a social media post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

