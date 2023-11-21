14-year-old Hingham boy reported missing has been found, police say

Maria Papadopoulos
·1 min read

A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing and endangered on Tuesday has been found, police said shortly before 1:30 p.m.

A state police helicopter, drones and a K9 unit had joined the search for Brody Karis, who had left his home at 11 p.m. Monday, police said on social media.

“We are actively searching for him including use of drones/K9′s to check his welfare,” police said in a social media post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

