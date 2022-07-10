14-year-old injured in Lake City shooting

A 14-year-old was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood early Sunday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 11300 block of Lake City Way Northeast.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 14-year-old victim who had fled to a nearby business after they were shot in the arm.

Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that they saw two separate groups firing handguns out of the windows of vehicles as they fled the area. Another group of shooters reportedly ran into a nearby apartment.

Officers then surrounded the apartment and called those inside to come out.

Witnesses were reportedly unable to identify who the shooters were.

Officers recovered two loaded AR-15-style rifles from the apartment. Police also located shell casings over three city blocks, as well as two magazines and approximately 50 rounds on a nearby street.

One person was arrested and booked into jail for assault and firearms violation warrants.

This is an ongoing investigation.