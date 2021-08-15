14-year-old killed and another person injured in shooting, SC coroner says

A South Carolina teenager was killed and another male was injured Saturday in a shooting.

The incident was a “disturbance turned deadly,” the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nathanial Johnson, 14, died at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Another male, whose age was not available, was shot in his arm and leg and was taken to an area hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Further information on his condition was not available.

At about 11:50 a.m., sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a 911 call about gunfire at 135 Saddlebrook Trail. That’s in Graniteville near the intersection with U.S. 78, about half a mile from Bobby’s Bar-B-Que Buffet restaurant.

When deputies arrived to the scene, Larry Bernard McKie Jr. was being restrained by others in the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

McKie, 30, was taken into custody and transported to the Aiken County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said. Information on any charges filed against McKie was not available.

Johnson lived at the Graniteville home, according to Ables.

The teen was shot at least once, and an autopsy is scheduled in Newberry, Ables said.

There’s no word on a motive for the gunfire, but the shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.