14-year-old killed in crash at I-81 exit in Kirkwood; 2 others seriously injured

A Broome County teen was killed and two other people, including another teenager and the driver, were seriously injured in a rollover crash Sunday on Interstate 81 in the Town of Kirkwood, New York State Police said.

Sidney-based troopers reported that a 14-year-old male passenger from Windsor was pronounced dead at a hospital following the 4:35 p.m. one-vehicle crash at the Exit 1 off-ramp from I-81 southbound.

The vehicle's driver, 40-year-old Andrew Morley, of Windsor, was taken to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City with serious injuries, troopers said.

State Police said another passenger, a 12-year-old female from Windsor, was seriously injured as well. The youth was taken by ambulance to the Johnson City facility but she was later transferred to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

State Police closed the exit ramp for several hours to investigate the crash. Troopers announced the ramp’s reopening shortly after 10 p.m., Sunday.

Kirkwood Fire, Five Mile Point Fire, Great Bend Rescue, Eastern Broome Ambulance, Chenango Ambulance, Union Ambulance, the New York State Department of Transportation and Broome County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: 14-year dead, 2 others injured in car crash in Kirkwood