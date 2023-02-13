14-year-old killed after fight at Midlands McDonald’s, police say

A teenager is dead and a man is behind bars after a fight turned into a shooting at a Midlands McDonald’s, the Sumter Police Department said.

Jacob Russ, a 14-year-old Sumter resident, was shot and killed Sunday, according to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

The teenager was at the McDonald’s at 101 N Lafayette Drive when gunfire erupted, police said. That’s in an area densely packed with fast food restaurants, and is less than a mile from Prisma Health Tuomey hospital.

The shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Marcques Charles Wright Jr., a 25-year-old Sumter resident, was at the McDonald’s and was in a fight that involved two employees, police said. Information about why the fight started was not available, and there was no word if Wright had a prior relationship with either of the employees.

“A family member there to pick up the other man was trying to break up the fight when Wright pulled a gun and began firing before running away,” police said.

Russ was shot and died at the scene, officials said.

Police said Russ was another family member at the McDonald’s, and didn’t say if he was directly involved in the fight.

No other injuries were reported.

Wright was tracked down and arrested without incident, according to police. He was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and is facing murder and attempted murder charges, police said.

There was no word if Wright will face any other charges, or if anyone else involved in the incident will be charged, but the shooting continues to be investigated by police and the coroner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.