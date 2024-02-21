14-year-old killed in tractor rollover crash in Wayne County

**Ohio’s most dangerous highways, as seen in the video above.**

BAUGHMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Officials are investigating after a young teen was killed in a tractor crash in Wayne County Tuesday evening, Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers were called to the area of Baughman Township’s Tannerville Road not far from the Burkhart Road exit around 5:40 p.m. following the crash.

Upon arrival, troopers learned a 14-year-old boy had been driving an old tractor north on Tannerville Road when he veered right, going into an embankment and hitting a pole. The tractor was found upside down. No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

The boy, identified as Bradley Zook, was declared dead at the scene, OSHP said.

Troopers said they do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be involved in the crash.

