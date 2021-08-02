14-year-old killed in West Columbia shooting, Lexington County coroner says

A teenager was killed in a shooting over the weekend, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Daeun Mercelis Odom, a 14-year-old Gaston resident, was found dead Saturday, according to Coroner Margaret Fisher.

At about 1:30 p.m., West Columbia police officers responded to a shooting in the 800 Block of Osage Avenue, according to the department. That’s near Sunset Boulevard, about 2 miles from the Gervais Street bridge.

When they arrived, officers found Odom’s body. The teen died at the scene after he was shot in the upper body, according to Fisher.

An unnamed juvenile was taken into custody on a weapons charge, police said. Further information on the accused shooter, and any other pending charges, was not available.

There is no word on a motive for the gunfire, but it was called an isolated incident by police. The shooting continues to be investigated by the police department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.