14-year-old kills man at fast food restaurant on mom’s orders, Illinois officials say

A 35-year-old mom was waiting for her food at an Illinois fast food restaurant when she and a 32-year-old man began arguing, according to local news reports.

The argument evolved into a physical fight, WMAQ reported, and Carlishia Hood texted her son to come inside the Maxwell Street Express in the West Pullman neighborhood of Chicago.

As the 14-year-old son left the car and went to his mom, the 32-year-old man identified as Jeremy Brown began punching Hood in her head, WFLD reported.

Prosecutors said the teen fired a gun, shooting Brown in the back, according to WFLD. Authorities said the boy followed Brown as he ran from the restaurant, and his mom told him to keep shooting until Brown was dead.

After the fatal shooting, the mom and son drove home together, according to WMAQ.

Officers with the Chicago Police Department responded to the restaurant shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, June 18, McClatchy News reported.

Brown was found with two gunshot wounds to his back, according to WFLD.

A video obtained by WLS shows the teen take out a gun while inside the restaurant and later leave with his mom.

Hood and her son have been charged with first-degree murder, WKRC reported. The mother is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

