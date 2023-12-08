14-year-old on life support following pedestrian strike in Riverside

Dec. 7—A hit-and-run pedestrian strike Saturday that resulted in a 14-year-old girl being put on life support remains under investigation.

Around 9:27 p.m. Saturday multiple 911 callers reported a pedestrian strike near Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road in Riverside.

The vehicle hit a teenage girl and fled the scene, heading south on Woodman Drive. Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said the suspect vehicle is a dark colored 2022-2024 Hyundai Tucson.

The teen remained on life support as of Thursday, Sturgeon said.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road who may have witnessed the incident or have other information call police at 937-233-1801 or email police@riversideoh.gov.

The crash reconstruction is still in progress and will done jointly with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sturgeon said.