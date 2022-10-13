14-year-old locked up for phoning in threat to his school in Columbia, sheriff says

1
Noah Feit
·3 min read

A 14-year-old was locked up for making a prank call about a shooting at his high school in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

The sheriff’s department said it received a report at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, saying there would be a shooting at W.J. Keenan High School. That’s off Wilson Boulevard, in the area between Interstate 20 and Interstate 77.

The threat was investigated and determined to be a false call, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Keenan High School
Keenan High School

Deputies determined the call came from a 14-year-old student who attends the Richland 1 high school. He was arrested and charged with aggravated breach of peace and unlawful communication, according to the release.

The student was booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.

The teen’s name was not made public because of his age.

Information about a specific punishment from the school and Richland 1 was not available.

Current Events

This is the second time this week a Richland 1 student was arrested, as charges were filed against a Lower Richland High School student for a similar incident.

“I hope these students are receiving this message loud and clear,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in the release. “We are taking these calls seriously and sending these students to jail. I also hope parents are discussing the severity of these false calls with their children and make sure they understand they will be held accountable.”

On Tuesday, a 16-year-old student was charged for making a prank call about a shooting at Lower Richland High School. It was determined to be a false call, the sheriff’s department said.

“These acts not only disrupt school operations, but they also create a high level of anxiety for our students, staff and parents. Hoax calls and social media posts will not be tolerated by the district or law enforcement, and students who are found to be responsible will face consequences for their actions,” Richland 1 Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said in the release. “Students must accept and recognize the important role they play in helping to keep our campuses safe. We will continue to stress that to our students and parents.”

Also on Tuesday, another Richland 1 school was targeted in a threat.

A social media post threatened gun violence at C.A. Johnson High, the Columbia Police Department said. While the threat was not credible, the school was placed on modified lockdown and more officers were sent to patrol the inside and outside of the building to protect students, teachers and other staff.

The incident comes the week after similar hoax calls about shootings were made at multiple schools across South Carolina.

The sheriff’s department said it’s aware of threats circulating on social media mentioning Columbia and Richland County schools, but hasn’t found any credible information to support them to this point.

“All threats are taken seriously and investigated as we receive them,” the sheriff’s department said.

Recommended Stories

  • Time To Drop Kick The Racial Wealth Gap: I'm A Latina, And Here's How I'm Planning To Become A Millionaire

    I'm going to put "first gen millionaire" on my business card one day.View Entire Post ›

  • Reaction to Parkland school shooter life in prison verdict

    Reaction to Parkland school shooter life in prison verdict

  • Senators announce plans for bail bond changes after sheriff’s deputy injured in chase

    State Sens. Dick Harpootlian and Brian Adams announced their plans for a bond reform bill as Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott criticized South Carolina’s bond system.

  • Sheriff: Man who killed 5 was high, hadn't slept for 4 days

    A man using drugs who hadn't slept in days shot and killed five people in a South Carolina home where people gathered to get high, a sheriff said Tuesday. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested on Monday in Burke County, Georgia, after crashing during a police chase, said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright at a news conference. Drayton was driving a car taken from the home where the shooting took place in the city of Inman, the sheriff said.

  • Jury hears closing arguments in sentencing trial for Parkland school shooter

    A Florida jury will decide whether the convicted gunman in the Parkland school massacre should receive the death sentence after hearing closing arguments in his sentencing trial Tuesday. David Weinstein, a partner at Jones Walker LLP, and a former federal prosecutor, joined CBS News to discuss the trial.

  • EXPLAINER: What caused UK's economic crisis and what's next?

    Prime Minister Liz Truss took office last month promising to reenergize the British economy and put the nation on a path to “long-term success.” Instead, her tenure so far has been marred by turmoil as mortgage rates soared, the pound fell to record lows and chaos in bond markets threatened the country’s financial stability. While Truss came to power at a difficult time — facing a cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — her decision to announce 105 billion pounds ($116 billion) of tax cuts and spending increases without providing details on how she would pay for it spooked markets concerned about soaring public debt.

  • Board rejects clemency request of Oklahoma death row inmate

    The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday rejected a request to recommend clemency for a death row inmate who killed his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 1993. The board turned down the request to recommend to Gov. Kevin Stitt that Richard Stephen Fairchild be spared for the beating death of Adam Broomhall in Del City. “As Richard Fairchild’s brain has deteriorated, he has descended into psychosis," Rolls said in a statement.

  • AI tools fail to reduce recruitment bias - study

    Artificially intelligent analysis of job applications or videos is "pseudoscience", researchers say.

  • Luxury hotel to become 2nd NYC migrant relief center

    Row NYC is a luxury hotel that is the latest location to help families making the dangerous trip across the border to the city. This posh relief center will initially serve 200 families but could expand in the coming weeks. It's unclear when the hotel will actually start accepting migrant families.

  • Ohio 'Incel' admits he plotted mass shooting targeting women at Ohio State University

    Officials said Tres Genco, 22, wrote a memoir in which he said he would “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge" at Ohio State.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in October

    Not all growth stocks are hitting new lows. These two trend-bucking speedsters even boosted their guidance this summer.

  • Worker stole nearly $1 million — and went gambling with school district money, feds say

    She issued about 312 checks to herself in Indiana, officials said.

  • Rupee ends marginally weaker ahead of U.S. inflation test

    The Indian rupee eased slightly against the dollar on Thursday, as investors were cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data that is likely to come in hot and prompt the Federal Reserve to deliver a large rate hike. The currency has ended at or around 82.32 for the past four sessions, likely due to the Reserve Bank of India's intervention though Thursday, traders said. A big surprise in the U.S. consumer prices data could move the rupee out of the trading band, but that was "doubtful" as the inflation reading was likely to come within expectations, Agarwal said.

  • Judge declines DOJ's request to halt Booz Allen's acquisition of Reston's EverWatch

    A federal judge in Maryland on Tuesday ruled against the Department of Justice’s antitrust effort to halt Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.’s deal to buy Reston cybersecurity contractor EverWatch Corp. The Justice Department alleged the deal would drive up prices for the government and stifle competition for some work with the National Security Agency, according to its suit filed in June. The acquisition — which is valued at $440 million, according to securities filings — was announced in March, just before the NSA was set to release a new request for proposals on a signals intelligence contract. The deal would leave just one competitor for the work, according to the Justice Department’s suit.

  • Cuba Gooding Jr verdict: Jerry Maguire actor avoids jail time in forcible touching case

    Actor faced dozens of accusations in recent years

  • Services, food boost U.S. producer prices; some relief could be on the way

    U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but underlying goods prices posted their weakest reading in nearly 2-1/2 years as supply chains improved further, offering some hope in the battle against inflation. The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday also suggested that producers could be struggling to pass on higher prices, with a measure of changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers barely rising last month. Prices for intermediate goods and services also increased moderately.

  • Netflix ad-supported plan to launch in November at $7 a month

    Netflix Inc said on Thursday it will introduce a streaming plan with advertising for roughly $7 per month starting on Nov. 3, a move to attract new subscribers after the company lost customers in the first half of the year. The $6.99 cost for the "Basic with Ads" plan is $3 less than Netflix's lowest-priced tier without commercials. Subscribers to the plan will see roughly four to five minutes of advertising per hour, Netflix said.

  • Applied Materials could lose more than $1 billion in sales from China ban over six months

    Applied Materials Inc. disclosed Wednesday that a widened ban on sales of certain tech to China will likely cost the chip-equipment manufacturer up to $1.1 billion in sales over six months.

  • Fact check: Image altered to show George W. Bush holding phone upside down

    The original photo, taken by a White House photographer, shows Bush holding the phone properly.

  • Hurricane Threat Shifts to US East as Gulf Coast Dodges a Strike

    (Bloomberg) -- The risk of a hurricane strike is shifting to the US East Coast and the Caribbean as the storm season enters its final weeks, with the threat of a blow to the western Gulf this year all but disappearing.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketStocks Roar Back From Inflation-Triggered Losses: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Th