14-year-old locked up for phoning in threat to his school in Columbia, sheriff says

A 14-year-old was locked up for making a prank call about a shooting at his high school in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

The sheriff’s department said it received a report at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, saying there would be a shooting at W.J. Keenan High School. That’s off Wilson Boulevard, in the area between Interstate 20 and Interstate 77.

The threat was investigated and determined to be a false call, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Deputies determined the call came from a 14-year-old student who attends the Richland 1 high school. He was arrested and charged with aggravated breach of peace and unlawful communication, according to the release.

The student was booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.

The teen’s name was not made public because of his age.

Information about a specific punishment from the school and Richland 1 was not available.

This is the second time this week a Richland 1 student was arrested, as charges were filed against a Lower Richland High School student for a similar incident.

“I hope these students are receiving this message loud and clear,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in the release. “We are taking these calls seriously and sending these students to jail. I also hope parents are discussing the severity of these false calls with their children and make sure they understand they will be held accountable.”

On Tuesday, a 16-year-old student was charged for making a prank call about a shooting at Lower Richland High School. It was determined to be a false call, the sheriff’s department said.

“These acts not only disrupt school operations, but they also create a high level of anxiety for our students, staff and parents. Hoax calls and social media posts will not be tolerated by the district or law enforcement, and students who are found to be responsible will face consequences for their actions,” Richland 1 Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said in the release. “Students must accept and recognize the important role they play in helping to keep our campuses safe. We will continue to stress that to our students and parents.”

Also on Tuesday, another Richland 1 school was targeted in a threat.

A social media post threatened gun violence at C.A. Johnson High, the Columbia Police Department said. While the threat was not credible, the school was placed on modified lockdown and more officers were sent to patrol the inside and outside of the building to protect students, teachers and other staff.

The incident comes the week after similar hoax calls about shootings were made at multiple schools across South Carolina.

The sheriff’s department said it’s aware of threats circulating on social media mentioning Columbia and Richland County schools, but hasn’t found any credible information to support them to this point.

“All threats are taken seriously and investigated as we receive them,” the sheriff’s department said.