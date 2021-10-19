14-year-old loses grip on hood and gets run over by stolen minivan, Colorado cops say

A 14-year-old Colorado boy died on Monday after he fell off a stolen minivan and was run over, police said.

Aurora police responded to reports of a person struck by a vehicle at around 7:50 p.m. Monday night. First responders found the boy trapped underneath the minivan, and the fire department had to get the boy out.

“Sadly, the young man did not survive the crash and was pronounced at the scene,” Aurora police said in a news release.

Police said the stolen car, a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country, was driven by a juvenile girl, who fled the scene on foot. The boy was hanging on the front of the minivan while the girl was driving but fell off and became trapped underneath the car.

The girl later returned and spoke to police. No arrests have been made as of Monday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police had not released the name of the boy as of Monday night.

