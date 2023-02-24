A 14-year-old Macon boy is among 8 people indicted on murder charges in fatal Bibb shootings

A 14-year-old Macon youth was among eight people formally charged with murder this week in five separate fatal shooting cases presented to grand jurors in Bibb County Superior Court.

Tuesday’s indictments included that of Myquavis Amadon Gaither, 14, who faces malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault charges in the Dec. 3 shooting death of Tylik Emmanuel Young. Young, 22, was slain in the 1800 block of Third Avenue in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood just west of Interstate 75.

In another case, Keondre Jonquez Clyde, 21, was indicted on murder and aggravated assault charges in the Dec. 10 slaying of Demonta Steve Clyde, 29, at a house on Gordon Street between Napier and Hillcrest avenues. The men were cousins.

In a third indictment, one related to the Dec. 12 shooting death of Dedrick Lamont Bulls, 42, at Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road near Macon Mall, Andrew Ronnie Mullis, 19, was formally charged with murder, aggravated assault and a gun-possession crime.

Another indictment in a fourth shooting death, that of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts who was found slain in some woods along Pinson Street in south Macon on Jan. 10, Algie Frankar Bryant, 57, was formally charged with murder, aggravated assault and marijuana distribution charges.

In an alleged robbery and shooting death at 515 Moreland Ave. in southeast Macon on Jan. 30, 2020, four people face murder, aggravated assault and other charges in the slaying of Johntaves D’Angelo Coleman.

According to prosecutors, Coleman, 30, was the target of an ill-fated robbery three years ago that was allegedly set up by suspects Terrance L. Ates, Xytwuan M. Calloway, Johniya L. Chappell and Shawn J. Robinson.

Tuesday’s indictment charged all four with murder and conspiracy charges in Coleman’s death.