14-year-old Manatee County student arrested after bringing handgun to school, deputies say

A 14-year-old student at Southeast High School was arrested on Tuesday for having a handgun and live rounds at school, Manatee County Sherriff’s officials said.

An administrator walked into a boy’s restroom and saw the student showing the gun to three other students at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The boy tried hiding the gun by putting it in his bag, but the administrator was able to take the bag away and escort the student to the school resource officer.

The officer took custody of the student and found a 9 mm handgun and four live rounds inside the bag. The other students were searched but no additional weapons were found.

The arrested student has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property. Deputies will continue to investigate how the student got the gun and why he brought it onto school property.

Sheriff’s officials said that no shooting threats were made.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bradenton student arrested after bringing handgun to school: deputies