14-year-old Mesa boy killed in shooting at apartment complex; police looking for shooters

A Mesa Police Department badge is seen here.

Police were looking for information about who fatally shot a teenager Tuesday night at a Mesa apartment complex.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers responding to multiple 911 calls about gunshots at an apartment complex near North Gilbert Road and East Ranchos Palo Verde found a 14-year-old teen shot, police said. The teen was pronounced dead at a hospital, Mesa police said. Officers found several places throughout the complex where shots were fired, and investigators spoke with multiple witnesses, police said.

The suspected shooters had not been identified, police noted.

Police did not release a description of the shooters, how many there were or what led up to the shooting. The victim's identity was not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 14-year-old Mesa boy killed in shooting at apartment complex