14-year-old Michigan robbery suspect turned in by no-nonsense mom

A 14-year-old Michigan boy was arrested for robbing a local liquor store after his mother had tipped police off, saying she had found her son with a "large sum of money".

CHICAGO POLICE STAFFING THE LOWEST IN RECENT HISTORY AS DEPARTMENT REELS FROM 'GENERATION RESIGNATION'

A Capitol Wine and Liquor store employee in Troy called police to the scene at around 5:38 pm after a boy came and approached her demanding her to "empty the register."

The boy did not produce a weapon, according to the worker. He did, however, seem to hide his right hand in his pocket during the altercation.

The boy then fled the scene on foot with the money.

Police then received a call a few hours later from a woman claiming her son was acting strange. She stated he had a "large sum of money" that he wasn't supposed to have, according to officials.

HOUSTON MAN ROBS MOTHER AT GUNPOINT OF MONEY FOR DISABLED SON

Police spoke to the boy at his home where he admitted to robbing the liquor store earlier that evening.

He was put under arrest and taken to Troy Police lock-up facility.

No names have been released.