14-year-old might be alive if justice system was stricter in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont says. As many as 200 juveniles should be in custody, according to state police.

A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head early Monday morning might be alive today if the criminal justice system had kept him off the streets after previous arrests, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday.

Lamont’s comments came at a state Capitol press conference after he met with the mother and grandmother of Will Vasquez, who was brought to a Waterbury hospital at about 4 a.m. Monday. He died later Connecticut Children’s in Hartford.

Echoing concerns raised by Republicans in the General Assembly, Lamont emphasized Thursday that the judicial system must take a harder look at the relatively small number of juveniles who are committing much of the crime, and particularly vehicle thefts.

If the courts “had been a little stricter” with Vasquez during his previous arrests, with tougher probation requirements and keeping an ankle bracelet monitor on him, Lamont said “that probably would have given this kid a better chance to be alive today.”

“We have a lot we’ve got to do,’’ said Lamont, who was joined outside the Capitol by Vasquez’s mother and grandmother, along with Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary and James C. Rovella, commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

Lamont said the judicial system must use the tools that it already has — detaining suspects longer, addressing the most serious crimes, more restrictive probation and taking up court cases faster — to get tough on the 10% of young people who are committing much of the crime.

Lamont said he will soon nominate more judges to move cases more quickly through the courts. A judicial spokeswoman said Thursday that there are currently 43 vacancies for judges in the Superior Court.

“I think sometimes that people look at this just as law and order are understating the nature of the problem. The stress that our communities’ have gone through — what you see in terms of domestic violence, what you see in drug addiction, what you see in terms of fist fights in the hallway.’'

Despite Republican pleas for a special session to battle juvenile crime, Lamont’s office said there are no immediate plans to call for a special legislative session to deal with crime.

“Some of these kids we’ve got to be a lot stricter with,” Lamont said. “Ten percent of these folks are creating 90% of the problem. Look at what happened in the shooting in this case.”

Rovella was equally blunt. “One hundred to 200 need to be in custody.”

Republican reaction

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora repeated his call for a special session to tackle juvenile crime — and noted that Lamont repeated reforms Republicans have called for.

“It’s sad that it took months, and the loss of another life, for the governor to finally acknowledge both the seriousness and depth of this crisis,’' Candelora said. “We’ll have to wait and see what the governor and law enforcement officials know about the tragic death of this teenager, but the fact that during a news conference he even mentioned Republican concepts as he stood alongside people demanding reform to our juvenile justice system should send a clear signal to legislative Democrats.”

Senate Republican leader Kevin Kelly of Stratford said that Lamont must take action in a special session.

“It sounds like Gov. Lamont is finally starting to realize the situation we are in,’' Kelly said in a statement.

We encourage him to read our plan for a safer Connecticut and call a special session so that we can immediately work together to implement a real, multipronged approach to stop and prevent crime,’' Kelly said.

“We must act to give law enforcement and our courts the tools they need to address high-risk, repeat offenders. That is the only way to stop crime now. We also need to create opportunity, mentorship, mediation, and address trauma in our communities to prevent crime in the future.’'

“Justice reforms and opportunity must go hand in hand,’' Kelly said. “You cannot address one without the other.”

Monitoring bracelet taken off

At the press conference, a somber Lamont talked about the 14-year-old’s life after speaking with his family inside the Capitol.

Vasquez had been placed on a monitoring bracelet after being charged with a crime, and the monitor ran out at the end of September. His mother told Lamont she wanted the monitor to remain on her son’s leg, but the juvenile court ordered it released, a spokesman said.

“One of the things that Mom said was, ‘I wish there were more outlets. I wish there was more to do,’ ‘’ Lamont told reporters outside the Capitol Thursday. “‘I wish the system had just been a little bit stricter.’ … I wish probation had been a little stronger after his first offense. I wish the ankle bracelet had GPS, so it didn’t just track when somebody left the house but could track where they went.’’

Vasquez lived in Hamden, but he was taken to the hospital in Waterbury after he was shot. Police have not revealed where the shooting occurred, and officials said they could not reveal details Thursday because the investigation is still active.

“He was a great kid,’' Lamont said. “He was doing pretty good. Then COVID hit, things shut down, and he started going a little stir crazy. … He got into a car that he shouldn’t have gotten into. … He had a loving mother and a grandmother.’'

Both the mother and grandmother stood behind Lamont during the press conference, but they did not speak publicly and officials did not release their names.

