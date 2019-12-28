14-year-old Ohio boy Harley Dilly missing for over a week, police 'concerned for his safety' originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

The search for a 14-year-old Ohio boy who has been missing for more than a week has intensified, as police say they are "concerned for his safety."

Harley Dilly, of Port Clinton, was last seen heading to school on the morning of Dec. 20, the final day before the holiday break, police said. He hasn't been since since.

Harley -- who is 4-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes -- was wearing glasses, grey sweatpants, a maroon "puffy" jacket and black sneakers, police said.

Port Clinton police issued a statement on Dec. 25 saying law enforcement was "concerned for his safety."

Harley's family said Friday his disappearance has left them "terribly distraught," especially during the holidays.

"This is not the Christmas wish we had hoped for," they said in a statement. "We pray for the safe return of our son, Harley. Harley if you hear/read this, please come home we missed you, your family miss you. You are not in trouble. We love you."

Officials with the Port Clinton Police Department have posted daily updates on the search efforts.

On Christmas Day, police released a screen grab from surveillance video of a person believed to be Harley on the day he went missing. That same day, a $4,000 reward was offered by Bikers Against Abused And Neglected Children, Port Clinton Police Department and Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten for information leading to the boy's "safe return."

The following day after reviewing hours of surveillance footage, Port Clinton Chief Robert Hickman announced "formalizing a search plan" that consisted of approximately 75 law enforcement agencies including the FBI, K-9 search and rescue teams as well as helicopters to scour over 150 acres.

Officials are asking anyone with information about Dilly's whereabouts to call The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 800-843-5678 or the Port Clinton Police Department 419-734-3121.