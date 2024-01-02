14-year-old opens fire on middle schooler and leaves him dying on street, NC cops say

A New Year’s Eve shooting ended with one teenager dead and another taken into custody, North Carolina police told media outlets.

A call about a shooting led police to find 14-year-old Zykere Langley seriously injured from a gunshot wound in his chest, the Greenville Police Department said, per WCTI’s reporting. Footage from the city’s public safety cameras showed the teenager fall to the ground on Pitt Street and Brown Street, the TV station reported.

Langley died later on Sunday at ECU Health Medical Center, WNCT reported.

Another 14-year-old, who was not identified by police, was arrested and booked at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center, WNCT reported.

The attack came after Langley and the other teenager got into a fight on social media, Greenville Police Department Major Casey Thomas said in a Jan. 2 news conference, according to WITN.

The 14-year-old who was killed was enrolled at C.M. Eppes Middle School, although he transferred from E.B. Aycock Middle School about two weeks before going on winter break, Pitt County Schools spokesperson Tom McClellan told McClatchy News in an email.

McClellan said the school system could not share further information on the arrested teenager due to their age.

The investigation into the shooting — specifically where the arrested teenager got the gun — is ongoing, WITN reported.

Greenville is about 85 miles southeast of Raleigh.

