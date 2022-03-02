14-year-old ordered held in fatal shooting

Mar. 2—A 14-year-old charged in the shooting death last week of a fellow West Mesa High School student will be held at the juvenile detention center while awaiting trial, a judge ordered Tuesday.

Police arrested Marco Trejo on charges of murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting Friday of West Mesa High School junior Andrew Burson, 16, near the school's football field.

Albuquerque police and court records previously listed a different spelling for Trejo's first name.

Police say the shooting was prompted by a dispute between the boys over a "ghost gun" purchased on the internet and assembled from parts.

The shooting "was done right near a high school," Deputy District Attorney Bridget McKenney told a 2nd Judicial District Court judge Tuesday.

"The high school had to go into lockdown, putting students and staff and teachers once again in fear because there was a shooting at the school by a child," McKenney said. "To release Marco right now puts all of that tension back at the school."

Children's Court Judge Alma Roberson found that Trejo "poses a substantial risk of harm to others" and ordered him to remain in custody at the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center.

Teenage witnesses told police that shortly before the shooting, Burson confronted Trejo and accused him of stealing a "ghost gun or Glock replica" that Burson had purchased online and assembled himself, according to a criminal complaint.

Burson, identified in the complaint by his initials, A.B., demanded Trejo return the gun and held him against a fence. Trejo broke away and ran south on 64th NW with Burson in pursuit.

Trejo pulled a handgun and fired five or six gunshots at Burson, who fell to the sidewalk, the complaint said.

Trejo fled on foot, witnesses told police. First responders found Burson dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.