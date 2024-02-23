14-year-old Palmetto High student caught bringing a loaded gun to school, police say

A Palmetto High student was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school on Friday, police said.

The student, a 14-year-old freshman, attempted to evade the school’s weapons detection system when entering campus Friday morning, police said in a news release.

School guardians approached the student, made contact and noticed a fully loaded pistol on the student, the news release said. After disarming the student, which did not result in any injuries, Palmetto Police officers arrested the student, the news release said.

The student, a male, told investigators he had the gun to defend himself when he walked to and from Palmetto High, police said. He was charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus, which is a third-degree felony according to Florida statute 790.115.