14-year-old was playing video games when he was shot and killed, NC cops say

Jakaylen Chambers was a middle school student who cherished his family and became a big fan of video games, his relatives told news outlets.

The 14-year-old was playing his beloved games inside a North Carolina home when police said he was shot this week, WGHP reported. The teen was taken to a Greensboro-area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Now, the Greensboro Police Department says it’s investigating his death as a homicide.

Jakaylen was reportedly shot just after midnight on Feb. 1. It happened on McPherson Street in Greensboro, northeast of downtown and near where three others recently were killed, WGHP reported.

“It just seems to be there’s so many in this area, and when…young people are being killed, and I know innocently it seems from what I can gather, it’s heartbreaking,” Goldie Wells, a Greensboro city council member, told the TV station.

Jakaylen is remembered as a caring teen who attended Guilford eLearning University Prep school in Greensboro, his sister Lakeeshia Russell told WFMY.

As of about 1 p.m. Feb. 3, it’s not believed Jakaylen was the intended target of the shooting, police spokesperson Ronald Glenn told McClatchy News in an email. No information was provided about potential suspects.

Glenn did not immediately respond to a request for more details about the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

As the investigation continues, police said there’s a $5,000 reward for tips leading to arrests or indictments. People with information are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

A Facebook user believed to be Russell didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Feb. 3.

